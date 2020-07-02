Local fireworks businesses see boom during the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Business is booming for firework vendors following the cancellation of many major firework shows across the Tennessee Valley due to COVID-19.
Since 1994, Liberty Fireworks has been providing customers with fireworks.
This year, manager Abigail Gordon said they have seen a huge spike in sales during the pandemic.
“We’ve surprisingly been very busy this year, our sales have been, great lots of people getting out and shopping and I think they are just ready to get out and have fun,” said Gordon.
Due to COVID-19, many firework shows have been canceled but Gordon said customers are getting creative and making their own firework displays.
“Because now they’re coming here and they are putting together their own show for their own back yard. We’ve seen a lot of people come in and say put a show together for us because we are having family over and we are going to do our on show,” said Gordon.
Abigail said they are also making sure that customers are following all safety measures when they come in to shop.
“We are following all of the guidelines and sanitize everything. We put up our plexiglass at the register and our employees are wearing masks,” said Gordon.
Another important reminder to keep in mind this holiday weekend is to ensure that no children are lighting fireworks and must be with an adult to ensure they are safe.
