Limestone County School District announces major technology investment

By Kellie Miller | July 2, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 7:33 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Schools plans to spend more than half a million dollars in federal coronavirus relief money to buy electronic devices for K-12 students. The district also wants to ensure that there are enough laptops, tablets and chromebooks for remote learning.

According to our partners at the Decatur Daily, the district received almost 2 million dollars in funding from the CARES Act. That money must be spent by September 2022.

Limestone County Superintendent Randy Shearouse plans to have $600,000 of the money spent on hardware and internet access.

The district will soon have 1,475 Dell Chromebooks with Google Chrome management licenses. The Chromebooks will be used in grades 2-12 and given to teachers who do not have a district device. Laptops will also be given to students in remote learning programs.

A large portion of money will also be spent on safety equipment like face shields, hand sanitizer, and temperature-checking devices.

There will also be two counselors hired.

As of now, plans are being made to start school on August 7.

See more from our partners at the Decatur Daily.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.