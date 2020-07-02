Limestone County School District announces major technology investment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Schools plans to spend more than half a million dollars in federal coronavirus relief money to buy electronic devices for K-12 students. The district also wants to ensure that there are enough laptops, tablets and chromebooks for remote learning.
According to our partners at the Decatur Daily, the district received almost 2 million dollars in funding from the CARES Act. That money must be spent by September 2022.
Limestone County Superintendent Randy Shearouse plans to have $600,000 of the money spent on hardware and internet access.
The district will soon have 1,475 Dell Chromebooks with Google Chrome management licenses. The Chromebooks will be used in grades 2-12 and given to teachers who do not have a district device. Laptops will also be given to students in remote learning programs.
A large portion of money will also be spent on safety equipment like face shields, hand sanitizer, and temperature-checking devices.
There will also be two counselors hired.
As of now, plans are being made to start school on August 7.
