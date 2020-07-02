July Fourth events happening at Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Their inaugural season may be canceled, but that doesn’t mean the Rocket City Trash Pandas are kicking back for the summer.
The organization has a full lineup of events happening at Toyota Field this month if you and your family are venturing out.
Friday will be the Patriotic Block Party. You’ll have a chance to see fireworks, listen to live music and compete in live trivia. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Then on Saturday, you can watch the Trash Pandas’ Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.
Check out more detials on that plus their other upcoming events at this link.
Masks are requested. Social distancing will be observed per the Trash Pandas.
