John Hunt Park drive through COVID-19 testing resumes Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lines for people wanting to get tested for COVID-19 are getting longer, so local health leaders are responding.
It's been over a month since the testing site at John Hunt Park closed down.
We’ve learned that will open back up on next week.
Marr says the site will be open from 1-5 on Monday, July 6.
And then from 9 to 3 each week day after that.
The site is a collaboration between Huntsville Hospital, THRIVE Alabama and the city.
You don’t need a doctors note to be tested.
And you don’t need health insurance.
But what you do need to do, is make sure you’re wearing masks, that’s according to Mary Elizabeth Marr, the CEO of THRIVE.
“My true feeling, I’ve said this over and over is because people are not wearing masks. They are going out in public, not following the guidelines. And that’s why we are seeing the up surge of individuals. We have so many more people in the hospital,” Marr said.
They are prepared to test 300 people each day.
