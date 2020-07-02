Hot with isolated storm chances through the weekend

Quiet for the rest of tonight with temperatures in the lower 70s and patchy fog along area lakes for the morning commute. Friday is looking hot but seasonable for this time of year. It will be partly sunny with highs reaching the lower 90s. Isolated storms can be expected over NE Alabama during the peak heating of the day.
Isolated storm chances will continue over the weekend with highs around 90. Any storm could produce locally heavy rain, significant lightning and gusty winds. The impacts should be brief. The weather looks perfect for fireworks displays under the full moon Saturday night. Rain chances will increase early next week.
