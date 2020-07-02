Hot, clear holiday weekend ahead

Today we reached the upper 80s with a heat index in the 100s. We got a little sunshine here in Huntsville and for the majority of us we stayed dry this afternoon.
Scattered chances of precipitation are looking low with a greater chance at a few droplets off to the west.
Friday, we are looking hot but seasonable for this time of year. Partly sunny for our Friday with highs reaching the lower 90s. Clouds will build up and break apart over the next couple of days, but it will hold off from producing any rain until Sunday into Monday. That means your holiday weekend is looking hot and clear for the most part.
For the next 10 days, we can expect more isolated showers and storms here in northern Alabama. We drop back into the upper 80s for the start to your work week.
