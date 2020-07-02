Heat, humidity, and afternoon storms expected today, but drier for the Fourth!

After today it looks like we will see a bit of a dry stretch as we move into the holiday weekend. Isolated storms will still be possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but the chances will be much lower. Because of this, we expect to see plenty of sun with temperatures near 90 degrees. The Fourth of July looks like it will stay mainly dry with highs near 90-degrees as well, but humidity will make it feel closer to 97-100 degrees. Sunday brings a slightly better chance at storms and our chances will pick back up as we move into early next week. If you're planning on traveling to the beach for the holiday, it looks like you're going to be running into some wet weather. Storms are likely through much of the weekend.