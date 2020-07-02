Heat, humidity, and afternoon storms expected today, but drier for the Fourth!

Happy Thursday! A drier start to the day out there today, but we expect more storms later this afternoon.
Our active weather week continues today with more storm chances across the Tennessee Valley. It is a drier start this morning with some sunshine peaking through the clouds. Temperatures will climb quickly from the low 70s this morning, into the upper 80s and low 90s by lunch today. That will build more energy bringing the chance for storms by the early afternoon. Storms will bring the threat of heavy rain and some gusty winds. With all the rain we have had lately and the saturated soils, the heavy rain could bring some localized flooding. Also, strong wind gusts could knock down some trees and lead to power outages in some spots as well.
After today it looks like we will see a bit of a dry stretch as we move into the holiday weekend. Isolated storms will still be possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but the chances will be much lower. Because of this, we expect to see plenty of sun with temperatures near 90 degrees. The Fourth of July looks like it will stay mainly dry with highs near 90-degrees as well, but humidity will make it feel closer to 97-100 degrees. Sunday brings a slightly better chance at storms and our chances will pick back up as we move into early next week. If you're planning on traveling to the beach for the holiday, it looks like you're going to be running into some wet weather. Storms are likely through much of the weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
