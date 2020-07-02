Health officials warn of COVID-19 spike following Fourth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials suggest planning a small holiday instead of a big party over Fourth July of weekend.
Several weeks following the Memorial Day weekend, COVID-19 cases rose to record levels in the state.
Top health officials attributed that spike to large gatherings held on the long weekend.
Jefferson County Department of Health's Dr. Wesley Willeford advises to have a small gathering with members of your own household.
He says if you come into contact with even your neighbors, wear a mask.
“It’s time for us to double down and do everything we can from keeping this from happening. We want to strike that balance between being able to conduct our lives, seeing people, being able to be outside of the house, but also doing it safely in a way that does not increase this virus,” said Willeford.
He says more than anything, staying six feet away from people can’t be emphasized enough.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.