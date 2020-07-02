Gulf Shores warns: ‘zero-tolerance’ policy for July 4th weekend

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - Gulf Shores’ city leaders say they are taking a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to visitors and businesses complying with the Safe at Home order this July 4th holiday weekend.
If you don’t follow the guidelines of the order and social distancing requirements you could be subject to a fine of up to $500 or suspension of your business license.
Individuals are also strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings while inside businesses or other indoor venues which are open to the public.
“We are reminding everyone in the strongest possible terms that social distancing requirements must be followed. It is imperative that we all do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 to protect ourselves and our community,” said Mayor Robert Craft.
Here are the requirements:
Restaurants, Bars and Breweries
May open with limited table seating, party sizes at tables limited to no more than 8, 6 feet distance between person not from the same household, all employees must wear a mask or facial covering while interacting with patrons
Retail Stores
May open subject to 50% occupancy rate, must maintain 6 feet separation between customers from a different household
Entertainment Venues
Indoor and enclosed venues may open subject to 50% occupancy rate, Outdoor venues shall limit occupancy as required to comply with social distancing, must maintain 6 feet separation between patrons from a different household
Beaches
Open with no size limit on gatherings. Must maintain 6 feet of separation.
Read the full Safer at Home order here.
