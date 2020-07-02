Governor Ivey extends the state of emergency

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey issued a 13th supplemental state of emergency Thursday. Part of the proclamation extends the state of emergency for Alabama.
According to the governor’s office:
Extension of the state of emergency. The state public health emergency declared by Governor Ivey on March 13, 2020, is currently set to expire on July 11th. Section II of today’s proclamation extends the state of emergency through September 9, 2020. It also explains Governor Ivey’s intention to give ample public notice before making a decision to terminate the state of emergency—whenever in the future that decision may be made.
The state of emergency was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.