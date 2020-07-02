Crime Stoppers: Car, identity theft suspect identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers say viewer tips have helped identify this suspect.
Huntsville police say she drove off with a car containing the victim’s driver’s license, Social Security card and banking card. This happened on Wilkenson Drive on March 31.
The suspect was seen on video surveillance the next day using the victim’s bank card to remove more than $1,400.
Police found the car shortly after.
Police say the woman is wanted for identity theft and they are obtaining a warant.
