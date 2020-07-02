2020 Cotton Row Run canceled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another Huntsville tradition has been put on the back burner because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Cotton Row Run was supposed to see hundreds of runners going through the streets of town in May. It was originally pushed back to Labor Day weekend. But, this morning, organizers said there was just too much uncertainty to move forward in 2020.
If you’re a registered runner, your payment is automatically being deferred to the 2021 race. If you’d prefer a refund, contact , Donna Palumbo, at cottonrowrun@huntsvilletrackclub.org, by September 1, 2020.
