Chicago issues Emergency Travel Order for travelers from Alabama
(Source: CNN)
By WBRC Staff | July 2, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 10:11 PM

CHICAGO, Ill. (WBRC) - The Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner issued an Emergency Travel Order Thursday for travelers entering or returning to Chicago from several states, including Alabama.

The order includes states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

If someone comes to Chicago from Alabama they will be asked to quarantine for a 14-day period.

The Order will go into effect on Monday July 6, 2020, at 12:01am.

Violators can be charged fines of $100 - $500 per day, up to $7,000.

States Currently Covered by the Order:

When the order goes into effect on July 6, travelers from the following states will be directed to quarantine upon arrival in Chicago: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

