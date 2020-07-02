Caring for the New Hope community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a group of volunteers in New Hope who have been working hard to keep the youth of their community healthy during this time. Those volunteers are part of a non-profit called the Care Center, which provides education, employment and crisis support.
When COVID-19 hit, the Care Center was able to pivot quickly into crisis mode. Through their partnership with Madison County Schools, the non-profit began delivering meals to students who are not able to pick up the meals themselves.
In mid-March, The Care Center’s primary income, a donation-based thrift store, shut down for almost two months.
Executive Director Andrea Bridges says the Care Center was able to overcome those financial hardships thanks to the community.
“I want to share how blessed we have been through this. I want everybody to know how thankful we are for their trust in us,” Bridges said. “We are doing our best to be good stewards of your gifts and your donations. We are very thankful for the blessings you have bestowed on us through your donations both monetary, food, clothes, household donations...all of that comes back to be able to better serve our community.”
Bridges hopes that donations will continue to grow and also wants to get the word out about a fundraising event in October called “I Golf Because I CARE.”
For more information about how to donate and/or volunteer you can visit the Care Center’s Facebook page.
