AU Professor: Pandemic could offer advantage for start-up businesses

“Whenever you start a business, you have to be very creative about your financing,” Lohrke added. “The biggest issue that businesses face is that they have to generate and hold on to cash as long as they can. And so that requires some creative financing sometimes. Sometimes companies that just get started will barter their services for other services. I’ll feed you in my restaurant for a month if you fix my air conditioner. And that way, I don’t have to get rid of any of my cash and I can use that to pay my landlord.”