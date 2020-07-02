Army parachute team salutes health care workers at north Alabama hospitals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, the U.S. Army Black Daggers jumped to show their support for health care workers across north Alabama, with three separate jumps.
They jumped over Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur-Morgan Hospital and Madison Hospital.
Weather was on their side with just a few clouds in the sky and calm winds at the ground.
They jumped about 3,500 feet
The Black Daggers’ chief warrant officer, Chris Wilkerson, said he’s thankful for the opportunity to show his gratitude.
“It ended up being a really nice jump. We’re glad we’re out here with the health care workers. It gives us something to do and shows a little appreciation for what they’ve been doing these last few months,” he said.
Wilkerson said these jumps allowed their team to be able to meet people in the community.
