WATCH: Time-lapse of US 231 construction

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Check out this time-lapse showing construction on U.S. 231 near Lacey’s Spring.
A large section of the road has been closed since a February landslide that was triggered by heavy rainfall.
Crews have been working on a series of bridges since June.
The Alabama Department of Transportation is expecting the work to be completed by December.
ALDOT says each bridge will be about 1,000 feet long and 44 feet wide, accommodating two 12-foot lanes with 10-foot shoulders. The bridges will tie into the existing roadway following minor reconstruction of the roadway approaches.
