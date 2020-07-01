UNA football coach opens up about his COVID-19 experience

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the virus continues to spread through north Alabama, more and more people are telling their stories after testing positive.
One of them is UNA’s head football coach Chris Willis who had a long two weeks of testing.
Though his symptoms were mild, he says the experience was eye-opening.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, Willis developed a sore throat after attending his son’s baseball game in Tennessee.
He says he was social distancing and following all CDC guidelines.
Willis' sore throat went away but later in the week, he caught a fever.
That’s when he knew he should go get tested.
The results came back positive for COVID-19.
Willis spent the next 14 days in quarantine at home. His wife and kids tested negative.
Two weeks later, Willis was allowed to receive another test, which still came back positive.
The test after that was inconclusive.
It wasn’t until the fourth test that Willis finally tested negative and was able to get back to normal life.
Overall, Willis did not have many symptoms, other than fatigue, two days of fever and a mild cough.
He says he’s healthy and has learned about the virus in detail by having experienced it.