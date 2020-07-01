Rainy Wednesday Afternoon

For our day ahead, scattered rain will become more widespread in the afternoon hours.
Expect strong winds and possible flooding going into the evening. We could see another 2 inches of rain before the system moves out.
Hot and humid for our Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s, but heat index showing the lower 90s.
Little to no sunshine this afternoon, only heavy cloud coverage. Around the 2 o’clock hour we could see a break in the rain, but it will return for that commute home.
More rain and isolated storms are expected for Thursday, along with a gradual warm up.
Back into the 90s headed into Friday and your holiday weekend.
Looking at the extended forecast, rain returns to headed into next week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.