Rain continuing this evening

Northern Alabama reached the mid 80s today under some heavy clouds this afternoon. It’s been stormy for most of the day with only a couple brief periods of rest, but rain continues to be more widespread this evening.
Strong winds, lightning and flash flooding are all expected with this system. As it moves across the Valley, rain totals continue to rise.
Since Sunday, some of us have seen close to 5 inches already.
This system looks to move out tomorrow afternoon giving us a better chance at some sunshine for our Thursday morning. Highs will gradually increase over the next few days and into the weekend.
Rolling into Saturday and Sunday temperatures are in the 90s, but the heat index will be close, if not in, the triple digits.
Next week is shaping up to be identical to this week, with more storms and rain headed our way.
