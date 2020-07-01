Periods of heavy rain and storms this morning, flooding possible

After today, Thursday will be the next best day for storms but from there it does look like we will settle down a bit as we move into the weekend. There will still be isolated storms possible Friday through Sunday, but at this point it looks like they will be very limited. That should allow for temperatures to warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s for much of the Valley. Humidity will still be high so heat index values will likely be into the mid-90s. Keep checking back for more information on-air and on the 48 First Alert Weather App.