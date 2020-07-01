Periods of heavy rain and storms this morning, flooding possible

Happy Wednesday! The active weather pattern continues today with multiple storm chances ahead.
Showers and storms have been moving in and out of the Valley this morning and we expect to see more as we move into the later morning and afternoon today. Temperatures today will be very dependent on clouds and rain. Those that see rain will likely stay into the low to mid 80s while those with drier weather and sunshine will be into the lower 90s. Those that do see storms can also expect some heavy rain and gusty winds. Rainfall totals may reach a half inch in some areas. Strong winds of 40 to 50 mph are possible with these storms as well.
After today, Thursday will be the next best day for storms but from there it does look like we will settle down a bit as we move into the weekend. There will still be isolated storms possible Friday through Sunday, but at this point it looks like they will be very limited. That should allow for temperatures to warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s for much of the Valley. Humidity will still be high so heat index values will likely be into the mid-90s. Keep checking back for more information on-air and on the 48 First Alert Weather App.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.