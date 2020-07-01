New law enforcement team to address drugs in Cullman County

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Local law enforcement is buckling down on crime in Cullman County.
Today, the Sheriff’s Office is hosting a press conference to further discuss the goals of its new “Community Response Team” developed mainly to address drug use in the area.
Since the team first formed back in March, officials have arrested 101 suspects in the county and seized 1 pound of meth, 2 pounds of marijuana, 4 grams of Heroin and 4 ounces of opioids.
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says hitting the drug trade will help officials solve more crime, such as burglary.
Today’s conference will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.