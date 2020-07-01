Mother, aunt of woman killed in Morgan Co. septuple homicide speak out

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - “To lose her and the mother of her best friend. That was very, very hard.”
Vanessa Payne says nothing could have prepared her for the tragedy of losing her daughter.
“I have been a basket case honestly. It’s just now sinking in really good that she’s not ever going to come back,” Vanessa said.
Her daughter, Emily Payne, was one of seven victims found shot to death inside a home on Talucah Road earlier this month.
Vanessa says she had never heard of the Seven Deadly Sins club. And that Emily was there because she needed a place to stay that was close to her dad.
“She had nowhere to go. So she was up there. Out of the kindness of their heart they invited her over,” Vanessa said.
She says the house belonged to Emily’s best friend’s mother, Tammy England, who was another one of the victims.
“Anyone of us could have been there. We all loved Miss Tammy and Marissa and her other children. We’ve been friends our whole life,” Vanessa said.
Shiloh Dupree, Emily’s aunt, says the comments online about it being a drug house are cruel.
“Nobody knows what happened in that house except the people that were in it. And seven of them aren’t talking. I just think that people need to keep hurtful comments to themselves. Because the families are hurting right now,” she said.
Both Shiloh and Vanessa tell us they have never seen the two men who were arrested.
“They choose to do that. That was the choice of them. That did not have to happen,” Vanessa said.
“I can put a face to evil now. And every time I look at those mugshots that’s what I think,” Shiloh said. Vanessa says not knowing why this happened is terrifying. “I have to learn to accept this. And I don’t know how to accept this.”
