Madison county man dies following positive COVID-19 diagnosis in Elmore prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama prisoner with ties to Madison county passed away this week following a positive COVID-19 test.
Daniel Everett, 74 of Madison county, was serving a life sentence for production of obscene material involving children. Everett was housed at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore.
The inmate was previously housed in the facility’s infirmary for multiple advanced, chronic medical conditions. Everett was tested for COVID-19 on June 11 following another inmate’s positive test that he had come in contact with in the infirmary area.
On June 14, Everett received the positive test result and was moved to the infirmary’s isolation unit. As of June 22, the inmate was moved to a local hospital to receive additional care due to his deteriorating condition.
Everett remained in the care of the hospital until his death.
At total of 68 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alabama prisons with 43 of those remaining active.
