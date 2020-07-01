Madison County Health Board proposes mask requirement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Now there's an effort in the works to make masks mandatory in public Madison County.
The Madison County Board of Health has drafted a proposal to do just that.
You’re probably wondering, what would that look like, and how would it be enforced.
Here’s where people would be required to wear masks:
Indoor businesses or venues, like restaurants, government buildings and entertainment venues.
Transportation services, like ride-sharing services or buses. And outdoor areas open to the public, where 10 or more people are gathered.
Now here are some of the exceptions.
Children 2 years old and younger don’t have to wear a mask. If you’re eating or drinking, as long as you re-cover your face when interacting with people not at your table, like your server or other customers.
Orders like this are already in place in Tuscaloosa, Mobile, Selma, Jefferson County and Montgomery County.
“People need to wear masks.” That’s straight from the mouth of a 3-year-old, but not everyone agrees.
“The messaging needs to be that masks are needed at this point in time. And we’re trying to spread that message,” Dr. Aruna Arora said.
Arora sits on the executive board for the Madison County Medical Society.
That board is also a part of the Madison County Board of Health.
She says the mask proposal is very similar to the one implemented in Tuscaloosa.
“We looked and saw and felt like it was pretty applicable to our region and everything was essentially kind of the same. It was essentially to protect business owners and make sure that we’re able to open up for schools in time,” she said.
But a big question, how will it be enforced? In the draft there is no penalty for not wearing one. Arora says that decision will be left to the mayors of each city.
“This is not ready to go necessarily for approval right away. Because of that one contingency try to make sure we’re all on the same page about how we want to do this for the community,” Arora said.
“The numbers are going up so I think we need the masks,” Marshelle Lyons, who lives in Huntsville said.
Lyons says she wants this to pass.
“I don’t have a problem with it. I don’t think it’s infringing. I really don’t. I think it’s for the safety of the people,” Lyons said.
Kelly Martin tells us she usually doesn’t wear a mask in public, but…
“If I’m choosing to go outside and be in a place where this mandate is applicable then I should follow the mandate.
I wouldn’t like it, but I would do my best to be a law abiding citizen,” Martin said.
Martin says she hopes it doesn’t hurt any local businesses.
“If I had to put on a mask to support a local business, I would put on a mask to support a local business even if I felt it infringed on my rights,” she said.
