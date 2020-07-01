Huntsville to re-open John Hunt Park drive-up testing next week; mandatory mask order being discussed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville and Madison county leaders held a press briefing at noon on Wednesday.
Guests included Huntsville-Madison EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, David Spillers of Huntsville Hospital, and Mayor Tommy Battle.
“We are reaching capacity levels of our in-house testing. Some tests are being shipped out to other labs and results will come in 3-5 days” said Spillers.
“We are bringing back the testing at John Hunt Park next week.”
“You will not need a physician’s order to get tested at this drive up testing clinic.”
Mayor Battle reiterated that these are dangerous times for residents of the area.
“Early on we had great response to safety measures, but as we move forward we continue to see spikes in numbers.”
“We are working with many Madison county health officials and we are looking into the potential of requiring face masks.”
WAFF obtained a copy of a sample order being submitted for the review of State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. The June 30 date on the document is a placeholder as this is a draft document. See the full sample below:
“If you have been tested, please wait for your results before you leave the house again.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.