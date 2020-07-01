Hanceville H.S. principal and ex-wife arrested for domestic violence

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Hanceville High School principal Jimmy Lynn Collins and his ex-wife, Penny Leanne Collins were both arrested after an altercation Monday.
Cullman County Sheriff’s Deputies said 46-year-old Collins and his wife are both charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment.
Deputies responded to a disturbance call early Monday morning, June 29.
When deputies arrived they say an altercation had taken place between Collins and his ex-wife, and both were involved.
They have made bond.
Mr. Collins’ attorney, Champ Crocker, issued this statement:
Mr. Collins was peaceably visiting with his mother at her residence on Monday night when his ex-wife showed up unannounced and uninvited. After the Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene, both Mr. Collins and his ex-wife were taken into custody. Mr. Collins appreciates the professionalism of the officers who responded and he looks forward to clearing his name.
