Hanceville H.S. principal and ex-wife arrested for domestic violence

Hanceville H.S. principal and ex-wife arrested (Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | July 1, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 7:06 PM

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Hanceville High School principal Jimmy Lynn Collins and his ex-wife, Penny Leanne Collins were both arrested after an altercation Monday.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Deputies said 46-year-old Collins and his wife are both charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call early Monday morning, June 29.

When deputies arrived they say an altercation had taken place between Collins and his ex-wife, and both were involved.

They have made bond.

Mr. Collins’ attorney, Champ Crocker, issued this statement:

Mr. Collins was peaceably visiting with his mother at her residence on Monday night when his ex-wife showed up unannounced and uninvited. After the Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene, both Mr. Collins and his ex-wife were taken into custody. Mr. Collins appreciates the professionalism of the officers who responded and he looks forward to clearing his name.

