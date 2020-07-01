Goose Pond Colony Resort preparing for fireworks celebration with COVID-19 safety measures

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - For more than 30 years, Goose Pond Colony Resort in Scottsboro has hosted a fireworks show for the Fourth of July.
But this year, due to COVID-19, they have made some changes to keep everyone safe, according to general manager Lyle Sosebee.
“In 2014 we started taking steps to spread the crowd out, so that has come to into our benefit this year. We moved the fireworks to being shot from the shore to being shot from the barge out on the water and what that’s done is increased viewing areas tremendously,” said Sosbee.
Sosbee says they have about 1,500 parking spaces and are encouraging groups to watch from their boats.
He said people can also watch from the shoreline, but must stay six feet apart.
Susebee said although he is excited for guests to enjoy the fireworks show, he is also keeping safety at the forefront.
“Make sure if you are not feeling well that you don’t come, so that’s the first thing we ask. The second that we ask that you always social distance outside of your family group and the next thing to do is bring a mask,” said Sosbee.
The fireworks are expected to kick off at 9 p.m. at Goose Pond Colony Resort on July 4.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.