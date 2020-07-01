Face coverings do not impact your ability to carry a firearm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We're on your side with important information about something you may have seen on social media.
We have noticed multiple posts about people wearing a mask and still maintaining their right to carry a concealed weapon.
We took your concerns to the local sheriff's departments.
Carrying a gun while wearing a mask is not illegal in Alabama and there is no nationwide law banning carrying a concealed weapon while wearing a mask. You still need a permit.
There is a law in Alabama that prohibits people from wearing masks in public. However, the state’s attorney general said in April his office would not be enforcing that law during the pandemic.
The concern began after a social media post went viral stating people who wear a mask lose their conceal carry ability. The post was flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to stop false news and misinformation on its feed.
But, sheriff’s departments across the country have been flooded with inquiries from citizens looking for clarification. A spokesperson for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tells us wearing a mask doesn’t change anything for those with concealed carry permits.
“Concealed carry has always required a permit in Alabama, and it will continue to require a permit in Alabama,” said Limestone County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Stephen Young. “People that are concerned like ‘hey I am actually going to wear a mask, or at a place where I have to wear a mask, can I still carry my concealed weapon when I have a permit?’ Yes, you absolutely can as long as you have a permit.”
A spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said while wearing a mask and having a concealed carry permit is allowed, it is still illegal to possess a weapon at any type of public demonstration whether you have a permit or not.
