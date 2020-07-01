EarlyWorks Children’s Museum reopening with new safety procedures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The EarlyWorks Children’s Museum will open for members on July 7-9. It will reopen to the general public on July 10.
Museum officials say during the closure, they have been cleaning, adding new exhibits, repairing and preparing for the reopening.
They also have put several new guidelines in place to keep visitors, staff and volunteers safe.
All visitors must prepurchase a timed ticket prior to visiting any of the EarlyWorks family of museums. The EarlyWorks Children’s Museum will have three two-hour sessions Monday-Saturday and new this year, a session on Sunday afternoon.
“It has been 4 long months and we are extremely excited about reopening the Children’s Museum, not only are we prepared to keep the environment safe and clean, but we have added tons of new exhibits and play areas for our guest,” said executive director Bart Williams.
The EarlyWorks family of museums has implemented new policies and procedures to keep our visitors, staff and volunteers safe:
- A daily health screening of all staff. Sick employees will not be allowed in the building.
- All staff and volunteers will be required to wear a face covering. Visitors and children ages 5 and up will also be strongly encouraged to do so.
- In order to maintain social distancing, capacity will be limited to 50 guests per session. Limits will also be placed on the capacity of each exhibit area within the museum.
- Museum capacity has been set so that each family group can enjoy exhibits at a safe distance.
- Hand washing will be encouraged with additional hand sanitizing stations.
- Staff and volunteers will be continually cleaning exhibits and high traffic surfaces throughout the day.
- The museum staff and volunteers will conduct a deeper cleaning each day between each tour and session.
- Water fountains will be closed.
- After each 2-hour session, staff will perform a 30-minute sanitizing routine in preparation for the next session.
- Paper maps will not be available.
- Restrooms will be open and cleaned frequently.
Up-to-date hours of operation and ticket information can be found at www.earlyworks.com.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.