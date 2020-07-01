Customer buys car for Taco Casa employee who was walking to work

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An inspiring story of giving and hard work rewarded in Tuscaloosa.
On Facebook Monday, Taco Casa employees shared the story of an employee who had lost his transportation, but continued to walk to work for weeks.
A loyal customer felt led to give the employee a car, complete with a new engine. A reward to a loyal and hardworking employee.
We love this and the first line in the post, “Some days are better than others and today was a great one.”
