Cullman County Sheriff’s Office creates a Community Response Team

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has created a “Community Response Team (CRT).”
Sheriff Matt Gentry said the Community Response Team (CRT) is a new team with the responsibility to enforce drug laws and aid the patrol deputies with reducing thefts, burglaries, and other crimes.
While narcotics will be the primary focus of the CRT their mission will be to fight crimes as well as any specific criminal element in a particular community as well.
Gentry said any law enforcement officer will tell you that arresting and solving drug related crimes will also solve thefts, burglaries, etc as they often run together.
CRT began March 14 just when COVID-19 began and the team still has been able to arrest 101 suspects in Cullman County. They have seized approximately one pound of Meth, two pounds of Marijuana, four grams of Heroin, and four ounces of perception opioids.
