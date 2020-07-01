Crime Stoppers: $1,700 in money orders forged into wrong account

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers say criminals are getting creative, willing to do just about anything to cash in, on your misfortune. This week’s story starts after a man dropped two money orders worth $1,7,00 into a mailbox near Huntsville Hospital in February.
Huntsville police say those money orders did not wind up in the right hands. Instead, officers say the victim discovered the money orders had been forged and deposited into an account at Regions. The money was then withdrawn by someone who wasn’t the account holder.
Video surveillance shows the offender removing the money from the account. If you recognize him, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
