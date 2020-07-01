Couple raises $2,500 for Huntsville Utilities customers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities sent out a tweet highlighting Travis and Ashley Large from the Acteevist Project.
The couple, with the help of small donations from the community, were able to help customers with overdue utility bills. In just over four days, through a social media post, they were able to raise $2,500 to pay the bills for 17 families.
“We were able to comb through and find people who had been late, people who had gone through situations, people who had called in about going through COVID-related situations or a layoff from work or just had a pattern of being behind and just could not get ahead,” Travis Large said.
Huntsville Utilities is not disconnecting services right now for nonpayment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Acteevist Project is a community-funded organization created to impact and bless others.
The Acteevist Army, as they’re called, have already supported a struggling local business and plans to donate to an education project for both teachers and students in a couple weeks.
