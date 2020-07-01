5 children at Huntsville Hospital with COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are five children who tested positive for COVID-19 that are receiving treatment at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.
Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said the youngest patient is only a few months old.
Another is a 4-year-old cancer patient. The child was receiving treatment for the cancer when they tested positive for the virus.
“I am very confident the outcomes for those children will be good for those children,” Spillers said.
Spillers says since Monday, staff has tested more than 1,0000 patients, some of the busiest days since the pandemic started.
He is beginning to worry about the number of hospital staff coming in contact with COVID-19 positive patients within the community.
Those staff members are being pulled out of rotation, leaving Spillers worried about staffing for ICU beds.
Spillers stressed that we have to take the threat of community spread seriously. He is pleading with people to wear a face covering.
“If the thought of you accidentally giving COVID to someone, a child or particularly a child who is dealing with cancer, is not reason enough to put on a face covering, I don’t know what is. So I think it is time to think about others when you resist wearing face coverings,” he said.
Starting Monday, Huntsville Hospital will limit testing at the Fever & Flu Clinic to people with symptoms. It had to close early this week because it reached its testing capacity.
Also starting Monday, the hospital will reopen the John Hunt drive-thru testing site. That will be available to people without symptoms.
Officials stressed that you must quarantine while awaiting your test results. If you get tested, you are considered COVID positive until test results prove otherwise.
