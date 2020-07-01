Children of fallen Auburn officer presented with donation for trust fund

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The family of a fallen Auburn police officer received a generous gift in his honor Tuesday.
A $10,000 check was given to fallen officer William Buechner’s two children to start a trust fund.
Over the weekend, the Auburn Gunners Club and Back the Badge Lee County hosted the William Buechner 2020 Ride to Remember to raise the funds. About 200 motorcyclists showed up to remember the fallen hero.
“William Buechner was not only an officer, son, and brother, he was a member of our chapter,” said Rueben Garza, president of Auburn Gunners. “It still hurts til’ this day what happened in the events that night and this is the best way we could do to carry on his legacy.”
A drawing of an AR-15 rifle valued at $1,800 was also held.
