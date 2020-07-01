ALEA Marine Troopers warn of boat safety ahead of holiday weekend

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Last year’s Fourth of July was a deadly weekend in Alabama.
Four people were killed in boating accidents around the state.
That's something state troopers want to avoid this year.
July Fourth is one of the busiest holidays for ALEA Marine Troopers.
To help ensure that everyone is safe, Senior Trooper Jeffrey Reaves said they are beefing up patrols to monitor boats out on the water.
Troopers will be looking for boat operators who have been drinking.
Another concern this year: overcrowding.
“Overcrowding of boats, you will have pontoon boats and it’s just not pontoon boats but that one is a good example. It may be a 14 passenger boat and it will have 18 to 20 people on it and what they don’t realize is when the boat have more people on it than it can hold and the boat does things that it was not originally designed to do,” said Reaves.
Children under the age of 8 must wear a life jacket at all times on a boat.
There must also be at least one life preserver per person on a boat.
