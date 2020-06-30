UPDATE: Alleged zebra abuser identified after slapping animal at Wild Animal Safari

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has identified an alleged animal abuser who was caught on camera slapping a zebra.
A zebra at the Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain, which allows visitors to drive their own vehicles right up to animals in the park, can be seen on a Snapchat video sticking his face into a car when one of the occupants of the vehicle smacks him in the face.
The TCSO has not publicly released the identity of the suspect and did not comment if the person will be arrested and charged.
Officials with the TCSO has said that animal abuse, whether it be a dog or a zebra, will not be tolerated.
