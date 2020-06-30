UNA unveils reopening plan

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama has released it’s plan for welcoming students back to campus this fall.
The 20 page document was published on the school’s website Monday. You can read the full plan for yourself by clicking here (pdf file).
The plan calls for buildings to be reconfigured to allow social distancing, mandatory daily temperature checks for staff, health surveys for incoming students and masks to be mandatory in places where social distancing is not possible.
Classes are set to begin August 19th, with a “Staggered plan of action” in place several weeks earlier to allow for students and staff to arrive on campus steadily, rather than all at once.
The plan was put together by the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force, a UNA group assembled by school President Ken Kitts back in March.
