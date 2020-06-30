Una the Lion passes away at 17

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Una, one of the University of North Alabama live lion mascots, passed away Tuesday morning after a brief illness at the George M. Carroll Lion Habitat on the UNA campus.
She was 17-years-old.
UNA President Ken Kitts released a statement on the mascot’s passing Tuesday:
“All of us at UNA are saddened by Una’s passing,” said Kitts.
“She and her brother, Leo, are part of the UNA family, and we mourn her death. We also are grateful for the many years she had representing the University as part of the lion mascot duo as well as to Anne and Dan Howard for the gracious care they have provided, and continue to provide, to our lions.”
More About Una
Una was born in 2002 in New Hampshire. She and Leo moved into the George H. Carroll Habitat in 2003. Since arriving on campus, Una and Leo have represented the University as mascots, appearing at events early on in their tenure and celebrating birthdays with the community. Una is the first female African lion mascot for UNA; she joined her brother Leo III, who succeeded Leo I and Leo II.
“Una’s passing was peaceful, and her brother and caregivers were at her side,” said Dr. Brandon Fisher, one of the two local veterinarians who provide care for Una and Leo.
“It has been a remarkable part of my career to be able to care for Una since she was a cub, to watch her grow and to see her very distinctive personality develop.”
A memorial will be planned for Una later this year.
