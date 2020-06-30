New court documents shed light on Valhermoso Springs murder case

On June 18th, almost two full weeks after the murder, an unidentified witness came forward and spoke with the FBI. They told investigators about the home on Talucah Road being a “club house” for something called the “7 Deadly Sins”. The witness said Legg, Rogers and three of the seven victims were members of the group, along with a sixth person. The witness told the FBI that Legg and Rogers were upset about the theft of personal firearms, and threatened to “wipe the slate clean” saying the club would be dismantled by the end of the night. At 1:35 a.m. June 5th, the witness received a text from Rogers that said “Everything has been dealt with” and “if anyone asks you, we’re going on vacation.” The text also asks the witness to take care of Rogers’ cat.