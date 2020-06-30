Multiple north Alabama airports getting federal infrastructure grants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao has announced that the Trump administration will award nearly $800 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration.
These grants will go to 46 states, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Marshall Islands. Alabama is among the states receiving these grants.
Cullman Regional Folsom Field will get $774,251` to rehabilitate the runway and shift or reconfigure the existing taxiway.
Huntsville Executive Tom Sharp Jr. Field will get $204,934 to acquire l\and for development, as well as conduct airport-related environmental assessment, plans and study.
Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals will get $517,600 to conduct or update miscellaneous studies, rehabilitate the taxiway, and seal runway pavement and surface pavement joints.
