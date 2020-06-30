More storms expected Wednesday morning

Another wave of thunderstorms is expected to move through on Wednesday morning, potentially bringing another round of soaking rainfall to the Tennessee Valley. Additional scattered storms will pop-up into Wednesday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the middle 80s. Things will start to dry out a bit by Friday as we will likely see some sunshine and temps will rise into the low 90s.
Right now, the Fourth of July weekend looks quite nice but hot with temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday but plenty of dry hours are still expected.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.