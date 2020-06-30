LIVE AT 10: Gov. Kay Ivey issues COVID-19 update for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to address the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday ahead of the expiration of the state’s amended Safer at Home order.
Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, state Representative Dexter Grimsley and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.
The current amended order is set to expire on Friday. With Alabama’s rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases, it is unclear whether Gov. Ivey will extend the order or make additional changes.
WAFF 48 will carry the news conference on air and online.
During her last news conference on May 21, Gov. Ivey announced an expanded list of events and businesses that could reopen. At that time, Alabama had tested 171,000 people, had confirmed 13,058 cases, and had 528 confirmed deaths.
