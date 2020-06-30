Little River Canyon National Reserve preparing for July Fourth weekend

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Little River Canyon National Reserve is a popular area that attracts hundreds of people during the holiday.
In fact, park ranger manager and public information officer Matthew Switzer said it’s the park’s second busiest holiday of the year.
The park plans to triple its staffing this weekend to support the guests.
“We certainly have so many parking spots and so many visitors to come up and fill them, we’ve been having park staff and go out and set up traffic control at the entrance to the main falls parking lot,” said Switzer.
This year, four people have drowned at the Little River Canyon National Reserve Park. Switzer said due to heavy rainfall and more people being out at the park played a factor.
“It also been unusual that we had very heavy rainfall this winter, so the river was up higher than longer and colder and with COVID-19 people were stuck at home and we were one of the few areas that were still open,” said Switzer.
With the holiday weekend approaching, Mathew said safety is the top priority.
“So for visitors if you know you are not a strong swimmer, wear a life jacket when you go out and be aware when you are walking to wear appropriate shoes because it is slippery on the river and safety for our visitors is ultimately up to them,” said Switzer.
Alcohol, glass containers and fireworks are not allowed at the park.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.