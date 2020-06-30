Huntsville Hospital COVID-19 results taking longer to return

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital says it will take a bit longer to get back COVID-19 test results.
The hospital says that there has been a rapid increase in the number of community-acquired cases over the last three weeks. The number of hospitalizations related to the virus has also gone up.
The hospital says the Fever & Flu Clinic on Governors Drive is seeing more than 1,000 people each week.
Specimens are being sent to a variety of laboratories across the state and nation.
All of this means test results are taking anywhere from five to seven days to turn around.
“We understand your desire to receive your results as quickly as possible, so please know we’re doing everything we can to get your results back to you. Meanwhile, we continue to explore other options to increase the availability of screenings and testing,” the hospital said on social media.
