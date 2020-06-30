Hot & humid afternoon with strong afternoon & evening storms

Once again we are waking up with temperatures into the low to mid 70s across the Tennessee Valley. Partly to mostly cloudy skies out there this morning and we will stay this way much of the day. Wind from the southwest will keep humidity high through the middle of the day today. Temperatures will once again warm fast, climbing towards 90-degrees by lunch. Feels-like temperatures will be into the upper 90s in areas that don’t see the rain. Storm chances will be with us as we move past lunch today, especially east of I-65. By this evening, storms will move in from the north and some may be strong and severe. Rainfall will be heavy at times and some spots could see a quick quarter to half inch of rain quickly. Some storms could produce damaging wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph and frequent lightning.