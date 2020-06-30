Does cigarette smoke carry coronavirus?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials warn that smoking cigarettes or vaping isn’t a good idea because of the damage they can do to the lungs and body, and with COVID-19 being a virus that also attacks the lungs, it’s not a good situation to find yourself in.
In fact, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report lists smoking as a risk factor stating patients who smoke “might be at a higher risk for severe disease or death from COVID-19.”
But what about those who don’t smoke? We’ve all been there, you’re walking down the street and happen to get hit in the face by cigarette smoke.
We asked state health official Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health if the smoke a person breathes out can carry the coronavirus.
“If a person is blowing smoke out of their nose, out of their mouth, it is possible that that smoke could have the virus in it; so, as a result of that, it would not be a good habit to be around it,” Dr. Landers said.
The same goes for vaping, according to Dr. Landers, especially if you’re in a confined space, as the likelihood of getting infected by the smoke is greater.
