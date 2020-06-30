Decatur gets new fire truck

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A brand new truck with life-saving features is now available to Decatur firefighters.
A new tower truck was delivered Tuesday and pushed into the fire house. That’s a new truck tradition dating back to original horse power, when buggies had to be pushed back manually when the horses’ work was finished.
The people who pushed the truck are former members of the Decatur Rough Riders, the semipro football team that played in Decatur from 1959 until 1966.
The deputy chief says the new truck will help with rescue operations.
The department will get a second fire engine truck in August.
