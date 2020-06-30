Decatur-based ADOC employee tests positive for COVID-19

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A north Alabama prison employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, a staff member at the North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Decatur self-reported that they tested positive.
ADOC says the individual promptly self-quarantined under the direction of a health care provider.
There are also two active staff cases at Limestone Correctional Facility, and one recovered case.
Any employees or inmates who had prolonged exposure to the staff members are put under a 14-day quarantine.
